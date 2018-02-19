Just Production Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action sci-fi anime series, “Kemurikusa” based on the 2010-2012 original anime series of the same name released by TATSUKI’s self-produced animation group irodori.

TATSUKI and Yaoyorozu will be collaborating to bring back the 2010-2012 independently produced television-original anime series, "Kemurikusa" to the small screen.

The announcement was officially made at the "Yaoyorozu Status Update Talk Event" held last Feb. 11 at the Shinjuku Alta Theater in Tokyo, Japan. The project will be rebooting the 2010-2012 anime of the same name self-produced by TATSUKI, who won the 24th Annual Computer Graphics Animation Contest in 2012.

The action sci-fi anime series tells the story of a group of girls who fight with weird creatures known as mushi (bugs), while also trying to survive in a world covered in red fog. The series was originally a short film streamed in two parts on irodori's official YouTube channel, before being released on DVD.

Director TATSUKI openly expressed his willingness to work on the project at the aforementioned talk event, saying that he would like to work on the upcoming "Kemurikusa" reboot as previously teased via a flyer distributed at last year's Comic Market held in December.

In addition to the reboot, TATSUKI is also directing a "hobby" anime titled, "Hentatsu," which has recently been previewed in a short promotional video featuring two unnamed characters waiting together in what appears to be an underground train station. They eventually decide to take a break at a cafe, during which the video ends with the text, "Beginning."

Further details about the official cast and crew as well as broadcast dates are not yet available for both projects but are expected to be released at a later date.

Fans can watch out for more information about the upcoming "Kemurikusa" reboot on Yaoyorozu's official site, as well as on the upcoming series' official page once it becomes available at a later date.

Both TATSUKI and Yaoyorozu have previously worked on the Japanese media franchise "Kemono Friends." However, both are no longer involved with the said project, as recently announced by the publishing and production company Kadokawa.