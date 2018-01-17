Kendall Jenner, Blake Griffin Are Taking Some Time Apart

(Photo: REUTERS/Eric Thayer) Model and television personality Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2015.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are taking some time away from each other.

The reality star and the National Basketball Association (NBA) star have been dating since the summer, but it seems they are facing problems in their relationship. Speaking to PEOPLE, a source revealed that the couple have been spending time apart.

"Blake and Kendall have been cooling off recently, but they're not officially broken up," said the insider, after Griffin was spotted hanging out with a mystery woman in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, another source revealed to the media outet that the Clippers player and his date — who both had dinner and drinks with another couple — looked cozy together.

"They were definitely giving off couple vibes," revealed the onlooker. "At one point, she put her hand in his lap, where he held her hand there for about five to 10 minutes or so."

Jenner and Griffin have been spotted out and about together multiple times in the past year. Despite all the romance rumors, neither of them have confirmed their real status. Over the past few months, Jenner was photographed showing support for Griffin at one of his LA Clippers games.

They also attended the premiere of "The 5th Quarter" in Beverly Hills in November. Come early December, Jenner was seen sporting Griffin's jacket while watching his comedy show in Hollywood. The couple rang in 2018 together as well, enjoying a romantic date night at Nobu in Malibu.

In October, court documents revealed that Griffin was trying to estabish legal paternity of his children with his ex Brynn Cameron. He is reportedly seeking joint physical and legal custody of their two kids: four-year-old son Ford and one-year-old daughter Finley.