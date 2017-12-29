Kendall Jenner May Have Sparked Blake Griffin's Custody Battle With Ex-Fiancée

(Photo: Reuters/Eric Thayer) Model and television personality Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2015.

Kendall Jenner may have something to do with Blake Griffin's current custody battle with his ex.

The reality star and the L.A. Clippers power forward started fueling romance rumors in August. Since then, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions — with Griffin even being invited to Kardashian-Jenner family gatherings. While the pair is yet to confirm their status, it looks like they are already facing a huge hurdle in their relationship.

Griffin, 28, has become involved in what's turning out to be a nasty custody battle with his ex-fiancée, former USC player Brynn Cameron. Sources told The Blast that Griffin has filed documents to legally establish paternity of his two children: Finley, 1, and Ford, 4.

The media outlet points out that establishing paternity is the first step in getting a court-ordered custody and child support agreement. It's worth noting that Griffin and Cameron split in July, and the NBA star only filed the documents shortly after he began dating the 22-year-old Kardashian.

Reports note that Cameron responded to Griffin's move by filing paperwork of her own. She is also seeking joint custody but has requested the judge to establish child support based on the basketball player's annual salary.

By law, the amount paid for child support is determined based on income. Since Griffin recently inked a $173-million deal with the Clippers, Cameron will likely secure a large monthly payment from her ex. There is a huge chance, however, that Griffin will argue the monthly amount.

Meanwhile, Jenner recently announced that she has deleted her lifestyle app. "As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing," Jenner said in a statement. "I've had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018."

The news comes after she discusses her struggle with anxiety, which fans will see in an upcoming "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode.