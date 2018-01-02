Kendall Jenner Personally Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Kendall Jenner became the subject of pregnancy rumors recently, but the model has taken to Twitter to shut them down herself.

It seems fans are not satisfied with two Kardashian-Jenner sisters expecting and have spread the baby fever to include Kendall. Rumors started circulating that the 22-year-old model is pregnant after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram. The photo shows Kendall in a tight-fitting, polka-dotted dress. And, because of the way the dress hugged her body, fans noticed that she was sporting what looked to be a baby bump.

However, these rumors have been slammed by the reality star herself. Retweeting a post made by MTV Australia about her supposed baby bump, Kendall brushed off the rumors and clarified that she "just [likes] bagels."