Kendall Jenner Personally Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Kendall Jenner became the subject of pregnancy rumors recently, but the model has taken to Twitter to shut them down herself.
It seems fans are not satisfied with two Kardashian-Jenner sisters expecting and have spread the baby fever to include Kendall. Rumors started circulating that the 22-year-old model is pregnant after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram. The photo shows Kendall in a tight-fitting, polka-dotted dress. And, because of the way the dress hugged her body, fans noticed that she was sporting what looked to be a baby bump.
However, these rumors have been slammed by the reality star herself. Retweeting a post made by MTV Australia about her supposed baby bump, Kendall brushed off the rumors and clarified that she "just [likes] bagels."
Gossip Cop also confirmed that there is no truth to the pregnancy rumors surrounding Kendall. The media outlet reached out to the model's rep, who described the claims as "ridiculous." It seems that a lot of tabloids want to believe that more than two Kardashian-Jenners are expecting.
Khloe Kardashian has already confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson. She took to Instagram to announce the news to her followers after keeping mum for so long. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner is also rumored to be having her first child with rapper Travis Scott. Reports about "Life of Kylie" star being pregnant first emerged at around the same time as Khloe's. While the "Revenge Body" star has already admitted to her pregnancy rumors being true, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has yet to address her own.
It seems that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are all happily in relationships. Kendall herself is speculated to be dating NBA player Blake Griffin. The Los Angeles Clippers star was even spotted buying jewelry at one of Kendall's favorite shops.
