Kendra Duggar Pregnancy Update: Joseph's Wife Suffers from Morning Sickness

Facebook/countingontlc/ Photo of "Counting On" Stars Joseph and Kendra Duggar

"Counting On" star Kendra Duggar, wife of Joseph, has been experiencing morning sickness due to her pregnancy.

Recently, the expecting mom shared via a TLC video that just like other pregnant women, she has not been exempted from having morning sickness. Kendra and Joseph announced her condition last December. They also revealed the gender of their first baby. The couple said they would be welcoming a boy. Kendra also shared that at first, she thought it was going to be a girl. At the moment, she and her husband are busy preparing for D-day. She said she could not wait to buy cute clothes for her son and finish the nursery.

"Right now, the nursery color scheme is more greys and white, but we'll probably end up putting a little more touches of blue in there," Kendra said. "We have not shopped for any baby clothes yet. I figured we'll do that after we found out the gender, so I guess we can start now."

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, and their children will be appearing in the TLC series soon. According to reports, Anna has been very active on Instagram and Twitter nowadays and rumors claim it is a hint that she will be joining the rest of the family in the new installment. With Jill and Derick Dillard now out of the show, In Touch Weekly posits that it is the perfect time for Anna's brood to be reintroduced. The family laid off from the camera due to Josh's scandal. Anna also stopped from using social media soon after.

Josh and Anna's five kids are the original Duggar grandchildren featured in the show. The couple were the ones who took over Jim Bob and Michelle's spot even before they decided to leave the spotlight. If Anna and children's appearance in the series will indeed push through, viewers may not be seeing the man of the family. Josh's alleged sexual abuse of several girls, including his sisters, shocked many when it blew up in 2015.

"Counting On" will return on Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.