Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Responds to 'Fake Marriage Issues' Claimed by Tabloids

Facebook/KendraOnTop A promo poster for the reality television show "Kendra on Top"

American television personality Kendra Wilkinson Baskett has confirmed on her social media page that she and her husband, Hank Baskett, are indeed running into marital issues.

Kendra posted on Instagram last Wednesday, Feb. 21, addressing the allegations of tabloids that she and her husband are fabricating their marriage problems to garner publicity. The photo that Kendra used was that of the tabloid she was addressing. In the post, she gave a list of reasons that disprove tabloids' claims, stating that it is "impossible to fake marital problems," and even confirming that they are indeed real.

In fact, she stated that network producers, close friends, and family members are fully aware of the issues that Kendra and Hank have been going through recently.

Furthermore, she understands that her personal issues have been affecting her work on the front of being a reality television star for the show "Kendra on Top," which is now dramatic rather than lighthearted. Additionally, the 32-year-old reality television star also revealed in her post that she and Hank have been trying their best to overcome their marital problems.

Although Kendra did not reveal specific details as to why she and Hank are on the rocks right now, she thanked her fans for the outpour of support from them.

It is widely known that Kendra has always been forthcoming with her personal issues, and never shied away from controversy and scandals in the past. She and Hank share two children together, 8-year-old Hank IV and 3-year-old Alijah. Back in 2014, Hank allegedly had been unfaithful to Kendra and had extramarital relations with a transgender model. Despite the reports, the two have remained a couple and are looking to solve yet another bump in the road in their marriage.

Ever since "Kendra on Top" aired back in 2012, the conflicts between Kendra and former National Football League (NFL) pro husband have been documented — which means that fans are fully aware about their turbulent relationship. Despite this, Kendra has remained calm and composed about these issues.