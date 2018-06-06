Kendra Wilkinson Exposes Arguments With Hank Baskett on Twitter

Facebook/KendraOnTop Estranged couple Hank Baskett and Kendra Wilkinson in an episode of WE tv reality show 'Kendra On Top.'

Reality star Kendra Wilkinson updated her Twitter followers about an ongoing argument between her and estranged husband Hank Baskett while it happens.

In a series of tweets that are now deleted, the "Kendra on Top" star claimed that her former husband was recording her during their heated conversation.

"Why is Hank recording me right now," the mother of two posted. "Please tell him to leave me alone and stop," she added.

The 32-year-old reality star also mentioned that the former professional football wide receiver was blaming her for the demise of his career. She also claimed that he was also accusing her of being the reason why he opted to cheat on her while she was pregnant with their youngest child in 2014.

"I'm minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me, I'm trying to get out my house fast," she stated in one of her deleted tweets that were spotted by Radar Online. "I'm beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger," she added.

In addition, the mother of two mentioned that she was doing everything to make sure that she and Baskett will have a cordial relationship for the sake of their son and daughter, yet they continue to fight each other.

"I did everything by the book and loved and I get s*** on. I'm so sorry for u all to feel awkward rt now. When I was being recorded I felt threatened. Have a good day," she also wrote.

A source reportedly told E! News that Baskett was deliberately triggering his ex-wife to annoy her because he can see that she is already taking a big step to move on and proved that she is ready to date other men again. This reportedly triggered him and became an ongoing fight between the exes.

The source also mentioned that while the estranged couple is cordial with each other, the issues that ended their marriage in the first place continue to resurface and cause another fight against each other.

In addition, the source claimed that a lot of things are happening between the ex-couple while they are dealing with the difficult divorce process. This caused a lot of animosity between the two. Fortunately, Wilkinson has a lot of friends who she can lean on during this trying time.

"She is in a really emotional place right now," the source also stated. "Her friends are trying to keep her busy and out of the house, and she spends a lot of time with the kids," the insider went on to say.

The couple got married at the legendary Playboy Mansion in June 2009. They welcomed their son Hank Baskett IV in December of the same year, while their youngest child Alijah Mary was born on May 2015. It was during Wilkinson's pregnancy with her daughter that Baskett was rumored to have had an affair with a transgender model.

The couple tried to fix their marriage after the alleged cheating incident. However, in April this year, the former Playboy model announced on her Instagram account that she is going to divorce her husband.