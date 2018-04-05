Kendra Wilkinson Spends Time With Son Amidst Rumored Divorce With Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson took a day off from all the impending divorce drama with husband Hank Baskett to enjoy a day with their son at the slopes.

The "Kendra on Top" star posted a photo on Instagram where she can be seen smiling with her 8-year-old son, Hank Baskett IV, taken from a snowy mountain. Both of them were wearing complete snowboarding gear.

She also posted several videos on her Instagram Stories where she was cheering for her eldest child as he took his turn down the slopes. She also turned the camera on her when it was her own turn to go down the slopes with her snowboard.

While she seemed to be enjoying a day with her son, the "Girls Next Door" alum also used the same social media platform to open up about the rumored end of her marriage to the former NFL athlete.

On Monday, the 32-year-old was in tears as she dropped more hints that she was about to end her marriage soon.

"10 years. I did everything I could, it wasn't good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him," Wilkinson said in the Instagram Story that was picked up by E! News. "I believed in forever. I really did," she went on to mention.

She also added that she is very scared about what lies ahead, but she has to find a way to be strong for the sake of her children, including 3-year-old daughter Alijah Mary.

A source also told E! in a separate report that Wilkinson wants to end the marriage amicably because she was thinking about its possible effect on the kids. Another report claimed that she decided to ultimately leave Baskett because she wants their kids to grow up in a healthy environment.

The reality star also posted a photo from their wedding day and wrote the caption, "I believed."

Wilkinson and Baskett were married in June 2009, but they reportedly started having problems in their relationship for a while now.

Another source close to the couple reportedly told US Weekly that the marital troubles started with Baskett's rumored affair with a transgender model in 2014 when Wilkinson was pregnant with their daughter, but it was not the reason why they are on the verge of breaking up.

"Kendra trusted him and got over the cheating scandal," the insider stated. "They've been fighting back and forth for a couple of years and they were just over trying to make it work," the source continued.

The source also mentioned that while Wilkinson is currently dealing with the situation publicly, Baskett is also suffering in private.

According to the source, some friends who are close to both of them feel bad for the former football pro. "Hank has been devastated as well, but he's just not posting on social media so he looks like he did something wrong —he looks like the bad guy in this situation," the source also revealed.

Both Wilkinson and Baskett are still mum about making their rumored split legal by filing for divorce.