Kendrick Bros. Release Teaser Trailer for 'Overcomer'

(Screenshot) Aryn Wright-Thompson stars in "Overcomer," which will be in theaters August 2019.

AFFIRM Films and Provident Films released the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Kendrick Brothers feature film "Overcomer."

In the 90-second teaser trailer, writer/director Alex Kendrick is seen as the lead actor, portraying a coach, husband and father. The clip reveals the movie's theme is about discovering one's identity and the importance of holding onto that once everything they once valued is taken away.

Known for their inspiring Christian films ("Fireproof," "Courageous," and the No.1 box office hit "War Room"), the Kendrick Brothers (Alex and Stephen Kendrick) aspire to share a message of faith and hope through all of their content.

Along with Alex, the sports drama stars several female co-stars including, Shari Rigby ("October Baby," "Wildflower"), Priscila Shirer ("War Room," "I Can Only Imagine"), and newcomer Aryn Wright-Thompson.

"Life changes overnight for coach John Harrison (Kendrick) when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant shuts down and hundreds of families leave their town, John questions how he and his family will face an uncertain future. After reluctantly agreeing to coach cross-country, John and his wife, Amy (Rigby), meet an aspiring athlete (Wright-Thompson) who's pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new-found friend, John becomes the least likely coach helping the least likely runner attempt the impossible in the biggest race of the year," the film's synopsis reads.

"Overcomer" is directed by Alex and produced by Stephen Kendrick, Aaron Burns ("Beyond The Mask") and Justin Tolley ("Indivisible") with a screenplay by the Kendrick bros. The faith-based movie was shot throughout June and July in Columbus, Georgia, and The Christian Post was invited to witness some of the dynamic telling in person.

"We are glad to have filmed this new feature in the charming and beautiful city of Columbus, Georgia," Stephen said in a statement shared with CP. "We felt so welcome and truly appreciate the many businesses, schools and loving pastors and churches who came alongside us to support our efforts."

"Overcomer" will be released in theaters throughout North America on Aug. 23, 2019. For more information on "Overcomer," follow the movie on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

