Kendrick Lamar 'Black Panther' Collaboration: Rapper Teases Original Music for Marvel Flick

Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar confirmed that he is creating oriignal songs for Marvel's "Black Panther." He teased the collaboration in one scene of his newly-released music video.

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Chadwick Boseman leads as the titular character in Marvels' "Black Panther."

Lamar posted his latest work, "Love," on his YouTube channel on Dec. 21. A clapperboard appeared towards the middle of this music video that had the words "B. Panther. Soundtrack. Coming Soon."

The rapper's collaboration on "Black Panther" comes as no surprise to fans. Director Ryan Coogler and star Chadwick Boseman are admittedly big fans of Lamar's music, especially his song "DNA."

"As soon as I heard it on his album for the first time I said, 'They should use that song,'" Boseman said. Coogler also said that the lyrics to "DNA" fit the story of "Black Panther" perfectly.

Lamar, however, won't use "DNA" as the film's anthem. Instead, he will present a completely original song for the movie.

"Black Panther," which is based on the Marvel comic books, centers on King T'Challa/Black Panther (Boseman), who returns to his homeland of Wakanda. Bad elements threaten the kingdom and T'Chilla steps up as its protector with the help of the Special Forces and CIA's Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman). The CIA's interest in the war in Wakanda is crucial since the conflict could spark a world war.

The film went into production in January 2017 after years of development at Marvel and amid many changes behind the scenes. Many look forward to "Black Panther" because of its cultural significance, with its predominantly African-American cast, and its theme of unity amid diversity.

"These big blockbuster superhero films appearing in moments when we're so polarized are some of the few chances we all get to be on the same page," co-star Lupita Nyong'o told Teen Vogue.

"Black Panther" has a Feb. 16, 2018 theater date. Apart from Boseman, Freeman and Nyong'o, the movie also features Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.