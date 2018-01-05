Kendrick Lamar 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Preview: Rapper Releases First Song From Marvel Film

Facebook/BlackPanther A promotional image for Marvel's "Black Panther" movie.

Last month, Kendrick Lamar announced his involvement with the upcoming "Black Panther" soundtrack during the music video for "Love." The rapper just couldn't resist telling the big news to fans, leaving the message "B.Panther Soundtrack Coming Soon."

Now, the rapper has released the first song from the upcoming Marvel film titled "All the Stars," and while the music video can only be described as minimalist, all one has to do is listen in order to see its beauty.

Aside from the rapper, the song also features R&B singer SZA as she and Lamar perform the film's lead single. And this is just the beginning as it was recently revealed that Lamar is taking a much bigger role with the film's music than previously realized.

Marvel has lined up the rapper with Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith to curate and produce the soundtrack for "Black Panther." While the rest of the songs have yet to be formally announced, it's already speculated that Run the Jewels' "Legend Has It" and Vince Staples' "BagBak" will be used in the movie as both songs were featured in the trailers. Lamar's song "DNA" was also used for the film's San Diego Comic-Con debut which could suggest that it will also make the cut.

The film has been a major source of pride for many African-Americans thanks to its diverse cast of characters. It follows King T'Challa played by Chadwick Boseman as he protects the highly advanced African nation of Wakanda from Erik "Killmonger" Stevens, an exiled Wakandan bent on destroying it.

Interestingly, despite being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no other MCU character seems to appear in the film. This is most likely due to Wakanda's reclusiveness which was repeatedly pointed out in other Marvel films.

"Black Panther" is set premiere on Feb. 9, 2018.