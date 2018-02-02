Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Cover Art and Tracklist

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie "Black Panther" came out in a red carpet premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

Back in December, it was revealed that Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar would be involved in the "Black Panther" soundtrack. Now, the renowned rapper and hitmaker has released the full tracklist for the upcoming Marvel film, revealing how much he has contributed to the film's original soundtrack.

Earlier this week, Lamar took to Twitter to show the full track list for "Black Panther," as well as the film's album's cover art, which looks pretty simple yet provocative. The cover art puts T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) necklace front and center, featured against a black background.

As for the soundtrack, Lamar has contributed five tracks in total, including the title track "Black Panther." His other songs on the list are "All the Stars," which he sang with SZA; "King's Dead" with Jay Rock, Future and James Black; "Big Shot" with Travis Scott, and "Pray for Me" with The Weeknd. Several other artists also contributed to the soundtrack, including Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz and Saudie ("X"), Khalid and Swae Lee ("The Ways"), Vince Staples and Yugen Blakrok ("Oops"), Jorja Smith ("I Am"), SOB X RBE ("Paramedic"), Ab Soul; Anderson and James Blake ("Bloody Waters"), Zacari & Babes Wodumo ("Redemption"); and Mozzy, Sjava and Reason ("Seasons").

Surprisingly, Run the Jewels' "Legend Has It" and Lamar and Vince Staples' "Bagbok" are not included in "Black Panther's" official soundtrack. Both songs have been heavily used in promoting the film, so not seeing them on the list came as a surprise for fans.

Meanwhile, Lamar also revealed in his post that "Black Panther: The Album" will officially be out on Feb. 9. The rapper is producing and curating the soundtrack for the film with Top Dawg Entertainment founder Anthony Tiffith.

"Black Panther" is the last Marvel film to hit theaters before the highly-anticipated "Avengers: Infinity War" in May. "Black Panther" opens in theaters on Feb. 16.