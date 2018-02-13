Kendrick Lamar's Representatives Deny Camera Ban in Latest Tour

Kendrick Lamar reportedly banned professional and cellphone cameras for his current tour. The latest word from Lamar's representatives denied the report, however, and said that fans can still use their cameras in his concerts if they want to.

The Grammy-award winning rapper and his touring team supposedly banned even professional photographers from getting into the venue during the latest leg of his tour, according to The Guardian.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Kendrick Lamar accepts the best rap album Grammy for "Damn" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards Show in New York on Jan. 28, 2018.

The ban on camera and professional phones was reportedly a way to protect Lamar's "brand" as a performer, and perhaps a way to make a personal view of him during one of his concerts a more marketable commodity, according to the media outlet.

Lamar and his team have reportedly allowed professional photographers in the earlier leg of his tour in the U.S., but that's where he supposedly drew the line when it came to cameras in his concerts, according to Engadget.

A statement that Billboard obtained from Lamar's representatives deny The Guardian's report, however. According to the response, the story about Lamar and his touring crew banning cameras in his concert tour "isn't true."

Fans can also freely use their phones while at one of several of Lamar's events featuring his latest album, "Damn."

Lamar kicked off the European segment of his tour just this previous week, and he will continue to perform songs out of his award-winning album, which snagged the "Best Rap Album" award during the 60th Grammy Awards earlier this January.

The song "HUMBLE," from the same album, also won him the "Best Rap Song" and "Best Rap Performance" awards that night.

The European leg of his latest album tour will have stops in Dublin and Manchester, as he continues his overseas trip until March 5. His last stop will be in Berlin, Germany.