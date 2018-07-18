Kenny Chesney's Show Goes On After Injuring Himself During Kansas City Concert

Wikimedia Commons/Lawrence Fung Featured in the image is country music superstar Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney hurt himself while performing onstage during a concert in Kansas City on Saturday, but the country music superstar managed to finish his performance despite his obvious pain.

According to Kansas City Star, the "Setting the World on Fire" singer appeared to have injured either a knee or an ankle at some point during his one hour and fifty-minute set at his "Trip Around the Sun Tour" at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The report claimed that instead of leaving the stage to tend to his injury, Chesney decided to finish the show. However, he reportedly lessened his movements and opted to limit his movements on top of the massive stage.

Fox News posted a video that was shared by a fan on Twitter, where Chesney appeared to be moving relatively slower than usual. He also seemed to be walking with a limp while he sang, "She Think's My Tractor's Sexy." However, he did not let his pain dampen his spirits during the performance and continued to impress the crowd.

Had the best time at the @kennychesney show!!! #KCinKC #triparoundthesuntour2018 And yes that’s kenny taking my license plate I gave him! It was personalized and said KC NSN ❤️❤️❤️ @Q104KC @AliQ104 pic.twitter.com/ma8P44iJRd — Heather Jean Montgomery (@Heather_Jean71) July 15, 2018

The 50-year-old country music star and his reps have yet to confirm if he suffered from an accident during the Kansas City leg of his concert tour.

Meanwhile, News 5 Cleveland revealed that several Kansas City Chiefs fans were disappointed with the conduct of Chesney's fans after the latter left the stadium's parking lot covered with beer cans, clothing pieces, and coolers after his concert.

According to the report, several Chiefs fans turned to Twitter to instruct the singer to tell his fans to "stop being slobs." Another fan also said that the act of leaving the trash is "super disrespectful."

The report also noted that it was not the first time that Chesney's fans received complaints after his concert. In 2016, Pittsburgh reportedly had an issue with the unruly fans and excessive trash that came after the country singer's performance. Then, the Pittsburgh police reportedly added police presence during his most recent concert in the city that took place this year.

Chesney is set to bring his "Trip Around the Sun Tour" at the BankPlus Amphitheater in Southaven, Miss. on July 19.