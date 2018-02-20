Kenya Moore Responds to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Firing Rumors

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Kenya Moore has had enough rumors about her being fired from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

In a recent Instagram post, the reality star slammed Radar Online for spreading "propaganda and lies" about her. She also questioned the media outlet's sources, claiming they probably have a vendetta against her.

"Really sick of the propaganda and lies #radaronline spreads about me on a daily basis. You would think I killed someone over there. Honestly, it just boils down to MONEY," she wrote.

The "RHOA" cast member went on to explain that the publication keeps targeting her because her name "gets clicks and they are getting paid off their relentless, sickening, completely false stories" about her life.

Rumors about Moore and her status in the show began after her surprise wedding with businessman Marc Daly. Multiple reports noted that Moore has been at odds with "RHOA" producers due to her unexpected and private wedding and the fact that her husband does not want to appear on the program.

The former pageant queen has also expressed her desire to protect Daly from the public eye, leading fans to wonder if he would ever be involved in the show.

Last week, Radar Online reported that Moore's latest meltdown on "RHOA" was fake — calling it a last-ditch effort to save her career as a reality star. An unnamed source told the publication that Moore planned out everything when she lashed out at the production crew at a Houston restaurant

Instead of filming for hours like her co-stars, Moore reportedly caused a drama by throwing tantrums on set. Referring to the episode in which Moore stormed out and started a fight, the insider said, "it wasn't real, and she wasn't really mad and all she did was cause drama."