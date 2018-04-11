Kenya Moore Updates: Andy Cohen Concerned About 'RHOA' Star's Pregnancy

Bravo TV The Real Housewives of Atlanta's regular cast member Kenya Moore

After Kenya Moore announced her pregnancy during the first part of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 reunion special, franchise host Andy Cohen expressed his support for the nervous first-time mother.

During the episode, Moore revealed that she and her husband Marc Daly are expecting to have a baby boy or a baby girl later this year, much to the delight of the host and the other ladies of the long-running reality show. But she also mentioned that she will no longer share other details yet because she is still very nervous about her condition and would like to wait until it is safe to talk about it.

One of the first people who reacted about the pregnancy is "The Real Housewives" host. "[I'm] so happy for her ... I'm wishing her very good health," the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

But the franchise host also admitted that he is somehow nervous about Moore's pregnancy since she announced it sooner than expected. "I think you are not supposed to announce it until three months. I know it's very early," he also said.

Moore also acknowledged the risk of talking about her condition early. After her televised announcement, she turned to Instagram to express her gratitude in the now-deleted post. "I was not planning on speaking about my pregnancy this early as due to my age I'm high risk," the 47-year-old reality star stated.

She also clarified that she is the one pregnant and did not hire a surrogate, but she is not closing her doors to the idea of having one for her next child.

The pregnancy announcement came after 10 months of being married to her restauranteur husband in a secret ceremony that took place on a St. Lucia beach in June 2017.

The couple first met in June 2016 through their mutual friend and celebrity chef Roble Ali, but they only started dating in December of the said year.

Their marriage was not openly discussed in the current season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," especially since Daly refused to be part of the reality show. But he did appear in the episode where Moore launched her PSA about domestic violence as since in an episode in late March.

Even his wife was surprised to find him in the event since she believed that he is busy running his restaurant in New York.

Daly's unexpected participation in the ended all the speculations from Moore's castmates about their marriage. All throughout the season, the ladies were doubting the couple's relationship since they never saw him in person. But his sudden arrival in the PSA viewing party ended all speculations.

"I'm so glad to meet Marc," her best friend and co-star Cynthia Bailey said in front of the camera during that time as reported by People. "He's kind of sexy. Kenya got a fine husband. Now that the Marc Daly mystery is solved, the haters can just shut up," she added.

Bravo airs the latest episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" every Sunda night at 8 p.m. EDT.