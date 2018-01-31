When Kenyan Muslims Saved Their Christian Neighbors' Lives

A Kenyan-German short film called "Watu Wote," which depicts the real life story of Muslim passengers risking their lives to save Christians on a bus when Islamic radicals attacked in 2015, has been nominated for an Oscar award.

The full list of Oscar nominations was released earlier this week, with "Watu Wote" up for Best Live Action short film at the 90th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 4, as noted by the Clarion Project.

The Christian Post reported on the story that inspired the movie back in December 2015, when Al-Shabaab terror group radicals ambushed a bus in Kenya that was carrying close to 100 people, both Christians and Muslims alike.

Read more: https://www.christianpost.com/news/oscars-2018-nominated-film-is-true-story-of-muslims-risking-lives-to-save-christians-from-radicals-215108/