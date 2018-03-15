'Kerbal Space Program' Update: Making History Expansion Now Available

Private Division Design the most intricate and most effective vehicle to get your Kerbals into space and beyond.

Popular space flight simulator "Kerbal Space Program" just came out with a new expansion that lets players create their own missions.

"Making History" is the first major expansion to come to "Kerbal Space Program" and, much like the base game, it is less about adding more stuff and more about giving the player more tools to make stuff with. The new expansion will feature the Mission Builder, a tool for creating and editing user-created missions with "endless possibilities."

"You'll be able to customize your own missions to include launches, landings, rescues, malfunctions, explosions, repairs, and much more," the developers write. "You can set unique victory conditions, add exciting challenges, and place unexpected obstacles to keep other players on their toes as they play through these complex missions."

Along with the Mission Builder is the History Pack, a bundle of pre-made missions that are inspired by real-world historical space missions. Players can now attempt to walk in space, pull off a crash landing, and try to recreate some of humanity's greatest feats in space, all with that special spice that inherently comes with "Kerbal Space Program."

Finally, the new expansion will feature over 70 new parts and astronauts inspired by the Space Race. Players can use these to either customize their Kerbals or create even more elaborate shuttles.

"Kerbal Space Program: Making History" expansion is available on Steam now for $14.99. It will, of course, require ownership of the base game to play. It will be available on GOG and other third-party retailers soon.

"Kerbal Space Program" first launched on Steam in 2015 and is one of the most popular indie games on the platform. It holds a Very Positive rating on Steam, which amounts to about 94 percent positive reviews among nearly 40,000 reviews. According to Steam Spy, there are more than 2 million people who own a copy of the game.