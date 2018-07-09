Keri Russell in Talks to Join Cast of 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' Sources Claim

Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore Keri Russell has been tapped to play a role in the upcoming 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

"Felicity" star Keri Russell is reportedly in early talks to be part of the "Star Wars: Episode IX" cast roster.

Sources told Variety that the actress will possibly reunite with film director J.J. Abrams in the next installment of the epic sci-fi saga. Abrams will serve as the filmmaker and scriptwriter for the upcoming movie.

Russell and Abrams worked together on the set of "Mission: Impossible III" starring Tom Cruise in 2006. Abrams served as the director while Russell appeared as an IMF agent that was trained by Ethan Hunt (Cruise).

According to the report, Russell's possible role will require her to do some action-packed fight scenes. This will not be a problem for the 42-year-old actress, who already proved that she can perform difficult stunts in her past projects like "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" as well as her critically-acclaimed period spy thriller with FX titled "The Americans."

The source also mentioned that Abrams and the executives of Lucasfilm met with a number of actresses for the said role during the last couple of months, but they reportedly decided to pick Russell for the role just before the Fourth of July festivities.

Aside from Russell, Abram may also add two more actors to the roster before the movie officially starts to shoot by the end of July. The new cast members will join "Star Wars" stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac who will reprise their roles as Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, and Poe Dameron, respectively.

However, it is still unknown if Russell's role will be siding with the rebels or if she will be a part of the evil empire in the upcoming movie.

The still-untitled "Star Wars: Episode IX" is supposed to be directed by Colin Trevorrow, but he stepped down in September 2017.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on December 20, 2019.