Kesha Performs 'Praying' on Grammy 2018 Stage With Camilla Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, and More

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Singer Kesha arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California, U.S. August 24, 2014.

The 2018 Grammy Awards were all about the Time's Up movement and giving a voice to those who have been victims of sexual abuse and harassment. One of the highlights of the event was Kesha's performance of her song "Praying."

In the last three months, sexual harassment and abuse had become a prevalent topic in Hollywood with countless of celebrities finally standing up to one of the biggest issues that had gripped the entertainment industry for decades. And during the 2018 Grammy Awards, there is probably no better person to embody strength despite a painful and abusive past than Kesha. The singer took to the stage dressed in a white pantsuit and wearing colorful floral sequins to perform her song "Praying." While performing the song that was brought upon by the years of personal and legal battles, she was joined on stage by fellow singers Camilla Cabello, BeBe Rexha, Andra Day, Julia Michaels and Cyndi Lauper.

The performance ended as they are joined by the members of the Resistance Revival Chorus, finishing the song tearfully as they all went for a big warm hug.

It should be remembered that Kesha had been in a long and arduous legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, wherein the singer claimed that she had suffered sexual and verbal abuse. She also accused the producer of halting her career by keeping her locked in contract with his company. So, when the Time's Up movement began to take Hollywood by storm, it's no surprise that the 30-year-old singer would throw her support to the cause even attending the 2018 Grammys wearing a white rose in protest.

Kesha had previously released her latest album "Rainbow" after five years, and it was nominated for a Grammy that night. Kesha credited her song "Praying" as her form of release.

"I just want to say that I needed this song in a very real way," she said. "I'm so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammys on Sunday, and if you need it, I hope this song finds you," Kesha added.