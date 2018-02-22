Kesha Postpones Tour Due to Knee Injury
Kesha is postponing the remaining dates of her Rainbow Tour due to a knee injury.
The "TiK Tok" singer suffered an ACL tear on her knee while performing for a Feb. 9 concert in Dubai.
On Tuesday, Kesha announced that this injury pushed her to put a pause on her solo world tour. The affected venues are in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan. "I'm heartbroken to be writing this right now," the songstress wrote. "It's my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world."
Kasha explained that she tried to disregard the injury but, upon her doctors' orders, she has to undergo surgery to repair it. The 30-year-old musician apologized to her fans, saying that moving the dates makes her "sick with sadness."
"I love you all and I'll work every single day as hard as i can to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible," she wrote.
Kesha's 11 remaining shows were previously scheduled to kick off on March 25 in Brendale, Australia and end on April 20 in Osaka, Japan. Dates for these venues will be re-scheduled. Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets and wait for further announcements.
After announcing her tour's postponement, Kesha posted a photo of her injured knee with the caption: "Next time you see this knee it's going to have some gnarly battle scars!"
The singer said she will undergo rehabilitation following the surgery to make sure she is well enough to co-headline her summer tour, The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore, in North America. As of press time, this is still set to kick off in Phoenix on June 6.
Both performers have pledged that a dollar from every ticket sold for their 30-market tour will go to their chosen charities. Kesha's proceeds will be donated to U.S.' largest anti-sexual abuse foundations, RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network). Macklemore, meantime, will give his proceeds to PLUS 1, an organization that promotes racial and social justice.