Kevin Durant Surprises Bay Area Students by Taking Care of Their 1st Year of College Tuition

On the basketball court, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is no slouch from the charity stripe, boasting a career 88.2 free throw percentage. As it turns out, Durant is just as prolific a contributor outside the arena as well.

Durant is not just an NBA superstar, he's also an active member when it comes to getting involved with the community, especially when it comes to the youth. He has his own non-profit, the Kevin Durant Charity foundation, as well as a busy schedule running summer camps and charity events, as Sports Illustrated recaps his charity highlights.

YouTube/ESPN A screenshot of Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant surprising the kids of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula by paying for their first year of college.

He's been known to personally show up to events bringing gifts to children especially on Christmas. This month, though, the reigning NBA Finals MVP has a highlight play for the Boys & Girls Clubs in the Bay Area.

He has been a mentor and supporter for several children in the group, and now that they're growing up into young adults, Durant is more than happy to give them the boost they needed. The star player surprised and shocked the kids by paying for their first year in college, and they were simply stunned by the unexpected gift, as clearly shown in the video by ESPN.

Durant himself does not have much to say about his latest deed, but his actions did not go unnoticed by his teammates. "It means a lot to the community," teammate Quinn Cook lauded the generous donation to the D.C. community, where both players grew up from.

"It's not just the amount of money that he donated. It's the constant support that he gives to the kids. He's always back, showing his face," Cook added, as quoted by the Bleacher Report.

Flickr/Gameface-photos Kevin Durant had a sensational performance in Game 3 of the Final series between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 43 points to carry the team 110-102 on Wednesday night, Jun. 6 2018.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has been tearing it up for Game 3 of the Finals series between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, which now has the defending champs leading by a very comfortable 3-0, thanks to a spectacular night from the All-Star forward.

In a 110-102 game that now opens a possible sweep of the series for the Warriors, Durant scored a season-high 43 points to go with 13 rebounds and seven assists, along with a flawless 7 out of 7 from the free throw line.

Even with what looks like an off-night for splash brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Durant has been someone the team can rely on to create when it matters the most, especially this offseason. The same goes for all the children he helps along the way, as well.

"He's like a superhero—on and off the court—to the kids back home," Cook added. This year so far, Durant has already reportedly committed $13 million to community causes, according to the San Francisco Examiner.