'Kevin (Probably) Saves The World' Season 1 Finale Spoilers: Leslie Jones' Cindy Replaces Yvette

Facebook/KevinProbably Promotional image for 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'

The upcoming episode of "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" season 1 will see Leslie Jones of "Saturday Night Live" guest starring as Yvette's (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) replacement.

The synopsis of the season 1 finale, titled "The Right Thing," states that Yvette will introduce a celestial colleague of hers named Cindy (Jones) to Kevin (Jason Ritter). But, he also has his own problems to deal with in the episode. Kevin will have a difficult time coping with the thought of his relationship with Kristin (India de Beaufort) going on the rocks as he assists a stranger to carry out his dead uncle's burial wishes.

Meanwhile, Amy (JoAnna Garcia) will receive a surprise visit that will have a huge impact on everything.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Yvette opening up to Kevin about what has been bothering her. She then introduces him to Cindy, who makes an intimidating first impression.

"Oh yeah, it's lesson time, Kevin," Cindy yells at him.

Kevin is, of course, taken aback by the news. It also does not help that Cindy handles things differently than Yvette, forcing Kevin to "shred it" as he is seen lifting a cat condo. The phrase "everything turns upside down" is also taken literally when Kevin wakes up to find himself on the ceiling.

He awakens Yvette, who is sleeping right side up. And, before he knows it, he has fallen to the floor. The clip also teases a "shocking, game-changing revelation" that Yvette has to resort to due to a lack of choices. The final scene shows her at Amy's front door, telling her that Kevin requires her help.

With the season finale just around the corner, fans are naturally wondering whether there will be a next cycle. Unfortunately, the network has yet to make an official announcement though Ritter is remaining hopeful about the show's future.

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" season 1 airs Tuesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.