Facebook/KevinProbably Promotional image for 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'

The upcoming episode of "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" season 1 will see Kevin (Jason Ritter) taking on the duties of a substitute teacher at La Salle High School.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Solo," states that Kevin will attempt to assist an introverted student named Adam (guest star Martin Martinez) at La Salle High School. Adam is shy and does not have many friends, so Kevin will step in and try to help him become more confident and popular. However, before he can do that, Kevin must first successfully carry out the second greatest freshman prank in the school's history.

Elsewhere, Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) will be in a tough spot as she considers life after her mission is complete. Finally, Amy (JoAnna Garcia) and Nate (J. August Richards) will have some trouble organizing the perfect first date.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Kevin introducing himself to his class at La Salle High School. He has written his name on the whiteboard and tells the students that he will be their substitute teacher for the day. His students, however, do not look interested.

Looking at his hand, Kevin is reminded of something and tells his class that he can be "Mister Funn" if they change the "i" in his name to a "u." Again, his students are not impressed, and one of them even passes a note to her seatmate.

The next scene shows Kevin being literally blown away by something in a locker. He says hello to the passing janitor, who ignores him. But, Kevin is not back in high school for nothing. He is there to save the world, and he enlists the help of his friends in order to pull off the prank.

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" season 1 airs Tuesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.