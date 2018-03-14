Facebook/KevinProbably Promotional image for 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'

The first season of "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" concluded with Amy (JoAnna Garcia) being let in on Kevin's (Jason Ritter) big secret, and a potential season 2 will explore how she reacts to everything.

Her initial reaction was already seen in the season 1 finale, which ended with her fainting after Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) revealed herself. And, while ABC has yet to renew the series, showrunners Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas spilled to TVLine what a possible second season could look like.

"Amy, who has her own personal story of losing her husband and raising her daughter, might have a very different reaction to the news that Yvette exists," Butters said. "So I feel like it really leads to potential stories to tell in the second season, and it opens up our world."

But, Amy will not be the only character sharing the spotlight in the unconfirmed second season. More of Yvette's story will also be delved further into, though it is unlikely that their origins will be told.

"There is endless opportunity to explore more about her," Fazekas revealed. "Kevin is on a need-to-know basis. And the interesting thing about having Amy in the fold is: Amy is not necessarily going to take whatever Yvette's answer is as the answer. She's going to demand a lot more."

As for Dave (Will Sasso), Fazekas also teased that death is not always permanent, especially given the premise and nature of "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World."

The future of the series remains up in the air right now, as the network has yet to give the show a renewal order. And while ratings are not as stellar as other new shows on the air, Ritter has said that he is staying hopeful about their chances. Butters and Fazekas are also remaining optimistic, pointing out that ABC president Channing Dungey is fond of the show. However, they are still unaware whether a second season is in the cards.