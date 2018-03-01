Kevin Smith Heart Attack News: Recounts Incident in Facebook Live Video

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Kevin Smith poses during the 2006 Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah, in this January 24, 2006 file photo.

American comedian and director Kevin Smith recently released a video while he was still in the hospital in Glendale, California, recounting what happened during his near-death experience after a potentially fatal heart attack on Feb. 25, Sunday, while shooting "Kevin Smith Live."

In the video that Smith posted on Facebook, he first reminded his fans that he is okay, then explained what happened to him last Sunday. The 47-year-old director stated that he initially thought he had some "bad milk" since he experienced nausea and vomited shortly after. Smith then revealed that he had trouble breathing, and that each inhale he took felt like an obstacle.

The shortness of breath was the clear sign that Smith took to stop the show and go to a hospital. Smith also revealed that at first, he did not think that it was heart attack because he was not feeling any pain — except for the shortness of breath. On top of that, he did not think that he would get one at the age of 47.

Unfortunately for Smith, he was indeed experiencing a heart attack and needed medical attention. Smith explained that his left anterior descending (LAD) was completely blocked, and that doctors needed to gain access to it through his groin area to reduce the blockage.

In humorous fashion, Smith proceeded to explain that his other fear, apart from death, is other people catching a glimpse of his penis — which is something that he has tried to avoid his entire life. However, both fears manifested last Sunday, and his penis had to be accessed to unblock his LAD. Smith stated that he is very grateful to be alive today.

Toward the end of the almost 20-minute video, Smith got more serious and revealed that he lost his father back in 2003 due to heart attack. It was at this point that Smith felt that the condition could be "genetic," especially since he had already taken extreme measures to eat healthier, which allowed him to lose up to 90 pounds in the last eight years.

Despite this, however, he still suffered a heart attack, and stated that there are some things "you just can't beat."