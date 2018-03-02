Kevin Smith Returns Home After Heart Attack

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Filmmaker Kevin Smith, 47, has announced his return home three days after his major heart attack.

Kevin Smith is finally back home three days after his major heart attack.

The 47-year-old filmmaker announced on Wednesday his release from the Glendale Adventist Medical Center.

"Home again, home again, jiggety-jig! Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good!" Smith posted as his caption on an Instagram selfie.

"It's actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! I just wanted to thank you all for the kind words you took the time to write to me about what my work has meant to you," the "Clerks" director added.

In his post, Smith also shortly revealed a major change in diet. The filmmaker signed the caption with "from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2!"

Smith was rushed to the emergency room on Feb. 25 after performing for "Kevin Smith Live!" at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. The filmmaker decided to cancel the second show lined up for the night to call an ambulance.

In a Facebook Live video which was later uploaded to the director's YouTube channel, the director explained that an artery in his heart was completely blocked, which led the doctors to put a stent in it.

Smith revealed that his family had a history of heart attacks, but he had never imagined it coming to him. He thought that he was just having reactions to milk before having a hard time breathing and experiencing the most pain he has ever experienced in his life.

Actor Chris Pratt, who posted on Twitter prayers for the director, was also mentioned in Smith's Instagram post.

"Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with 'Clerks' when I was a senior HS," Pratt wrote.

Smith disclosed that Pratt was one of his favorite actors and defended him when he saw that some Twitter users were attacking Pratt for his post. Smith also thanked Pratt in the aforementioned Instagram post.