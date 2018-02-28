Kevin Smith Suffers From Heart Attack

Reuters/Phil McCarte The director of "Zack and Miri Make a Porno," Kevin Smith, attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles October 20, 2008.

American filmmaker and actor, Kevin Smith, recently announced on his social media that he had suffered from a severe heart attack.

In his Twitter post, Smith announced that he had a "massive heart attack," which he stated occurred after the first show of "Kevin Smith Live!" at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California on Sunday, Feb. 25. He also stated that he had severe blockage in one of his arteries, which caused the heart attack.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Smith on a hospital bed with tubes surrounding his face. The 47-year-old director and actor posted a lengthier and more detailed account of the events of his heart attack on Facebook, wherein he stated he fully intended to commit to deliver a great show for "Kevin Smith Live!"

However, toward the end of the first show, he stated that he felt "nauseus," which led to him vomiting shortly after. This was shortly followed by chest pains. Smith also revealed that his experience caused him to have a shift in perspective when it comes to death — in that he realized just how happy he is with the life that he almost left behind.

In the process, Smith was able to leave an inspirational message toward the end of his Facebook message by saying, "I faced my greatest fear tonight... and it wasn't as bad as I've always imagined it'd be."

One of the first people to wish the "Chasing Amy" director was actor, Chris Pratt, who sent a series of tweets intended for Smith, and urged fans to do the same. Pratt thanked Smith for the film "Clerks," which he claims is one of his favorite movies since he was still in high school.

"Kevin Smith Live!" is produced by The Nacelle Company Presents, which revolves around Smith telling entertaining and humorous stories to a live audience. At this point, it is too soon to tell just how long Smith will have to wait before he can get back to work.