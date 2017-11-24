Kevin Spacey Faces New Investigation Over Second Sexual Assault Allegation

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Kevin Spacey is facing another investigation in relation to a second sexual assault claim.

Kevin Spacey's woes do not seem to be ending anytime soon. In fact, they are only starting to pile up.

The Guardian reported that the "House of Cards" star is being investigated by London's Metropolitan police. This is the second investigation involving the 58-year-old Spacey in relation to a sexual assault allegation.

The police on Wednesday said that they have opened an investigation on the award-winning actor who allegedly assaulted a man, who they tagged as "Victim 2," way back in 2005. According to a Daily Mail report, the Met also released a statement, saying "on Wednesday, November 1, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service. It is alleged a man assaulted another man, victim one, in 2008 in Lambeth."

"On Friday, November 17 a further allegation was made about the same man. The allegations are of sexual assaults against a man, victim two, in 2005 in Lambeth. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating," the Met's statement added.

Spacey first came into the spotlight after actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey committed sexual advancements against him, back when he was only 14 years old. The allegations prompted Netflix to suspend Spacey from the show.

Last week, The Independent reported that Netflix and talent agency Media Rights Capital are facing a dilemma in relation to Spacey's contract. Sources close to the matter said that the actor's contract does not have a morality clause. This, in turn, means that Spacey can only be booted out of the show if he becomes "unavailable" or "incapacitated," to complete his obligations and not because of his personal actions.

In addition, CNN also reported that the writers behind the show are scrambling to revise the script for the show's sixth season where Spacey's character, Frank Underwood, will no longer be part of.

Netflix has currently halted production of "House of Cards," and with the latest dilemma involving the actor's contract, the company may be facing a possibility of completely ending the series.