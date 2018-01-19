Kevin Spacey Under New Investigation After Third Accuser Files Complaint

Reuters/Adrees Latif A third investigation launched on Kevin Spacey for allegations of sexual misconduct.

A new investigation for Kevin Spacey has been launched after a third man came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the actor.

The Scotland Yard has set in motion a new investigation of Kevin Spacey for the alleged crime of sexual assault after another man came forward with a filed complaint, TMZ reports.

The alleged third victim filed his complaint last December, with details on how the "House of Cards" former star supposedly sexually assaulted him in 2005 in Westminster.

However, Spacey was not named in the filed complaints, BBC reports. It was only said that the alleged perpetrator is the same man who was being identified in two previous complaints involving the actor.

The third investigation on Spacey was only confirmed last Wednesday, and officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command is currently leading the investigation.

Meanwhile, police authorities of London are currently investigating two other complaints of sexual assault made against Spacey. The second investigation on Spacey emerged after several complainants came forward from The Old Vic theatre in Lambeth, Variety reports.

Spacey served as the artistic director of The Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2015. The theatre received 20 complaints claiming that Spacey acted inappropriately with the alleged victims.

The 20 complainants said they felt that they couldn't come forward with their claims when the alleged misbehavior of Spacey happened because of his status. An eyewitness to one of the incidents aligned with the complainants' statement, revealing that he wasn't confident that the allegations would have grounds against the established actor.

The Old Vic convinced the majority of the alleged victims to file their complaints with police authorities, which launched the second investigation.

Spacey has not been filed with any criminal charges since Anthony Rapp came forward with his claims of the actor sexually assaulting him.