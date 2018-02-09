Khloe Kardashian Admits She Once Considered Hiring a Surrogate

Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian Featured in the image is reality star Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian once considered surrogacy just to have a child.

The soon-to-be mom is just a few months away from giving birth to her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In an interview for ITV's "Lorraine," Khloe revealed that she previously thought of having a surrogate carry her child.

"I mean, I thought about surrogacy at one point but then it just didn't cross my mind," said the 33-year-old, whose fertility issues were documented on her reality show. "And then when I got pregnant, I was just so surprised....When you hear all of these things about yourself, you just start believing them and I was just in shock I think as much as everybody else."

As reports point out, Khloe would not have been the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have a baby through a surrogate. Last month, Khloe's older sister Kim Kardashian West welcomed her third child — a baby girl named Chicago — with husband Kanye West via surrogate. The famous family also welcomed Kylie Jenner's first baby with Travis Scott, a daughter named Stormi, on Feb. 1.

The reality star recently confirmed that she is due to give birth sometime around late March to early April. Fans of "KUWTK" know that Khloe has been trying to get pregnant for years, and her fertility problems were even documented on the program. She has been with her current partner, Thompson, since 2016.

Khloe has yet to announce her baby's gender and name, but many believe it's a boy. Insiders also claim the expecting mother is feeling the pressure to come up with a unique name for her unborn child, just like how her sisters named their babies.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on E! Network.