Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Pregnancies Teased By Kris and Kim

Reuters/Las Vegas Sun Featured in the image are (L-R) Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner.

Every year, the Kardashians release extravagant Christmas cards during the days leading up to the holiday. For this year, recent reports indicate that there are speculations that Kim Kardashian will be using the cards to tease and eventually reveal the rumored pregnancy of Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Furthermore, it looks like Kris Jenner accidentally revealed that they are both pregnant in a recent social media post.

According to reports, Kim has begun to tease the fans as the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has released the first few days of Christmas cards on her social media. The first picture features her son Saint West, while the second showcased her daughter North West, who appears to be looking up at Kim and what appears to be Kourtney. Day three features Reign Disick, the son of Kourtney and Scott Disick. Day four is a picture of Kim and North.

With the trend that the Christmas cards seem to be going, fans speculate that Kim will eventually reveal a baby bump from both Khloe and Kylie. The two have expertly avoided media coverage since the time when pictures of what appears to be her baby bump was revealed by several publications last month.

Meanwhile, Kris may have accidentally revealed the pregnancy as a recent social media post revealed that she was given nine pairs of pajamas, one for each of her grandchildren. Considering that she only has six at the moment and one upcoming from Kim and Kanye West, the other two might be for the alleged babies of Khloe and Kylie. There is no confirmation yet from the family matriarch, but more information is expected in the coming weeks leading up to Christmas. In the meantime, Kim is expected to reveal new Christmas cards daily, and fans are eager to see if one of them will confirm or deny Khloe and Kylie's supposed pregnancy.