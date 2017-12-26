Khloe Kardashian Announces Pregnancy and Shows Off Baby Bump

REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON A photo of Khloe Kardashian courtside before the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semi-final basketball playoff in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2011.

Recent reports have revealed that after months of speculations and rumors, Khloe Kardashian has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson's baby. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" celebrity has since showed off her newly unveiled baby bump.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby," Kardashian announced through her Instagram account. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!"

A few days after the big reveal was made, the celebrity has once again turned to social media to show off her baby bump. According to reports, Kardashian attended her family's annual Christmas party, clad in a sparkly dress that definitely showed off her new curves. Fans have since commented that she was the picture of a blooming mother. Since then, Kardashian has been keeping herself away from the public eye, mostly talking about her baby through social media.

Since then, Cleveland Cavaliers' player Thompson has gushed over the Kardashian's current state, similarly taking to social media to praise and express his admiration for her. Insiders of the relationship reveal that they are undoubtedly happy together and are more than thrilled that they get to start a family with the person they love.

There is no announcement yet as to when the due date of the new addition will be, but fans are expecting to have more information in the coming months. In the meantime, they are also expecting Kardashian to share more of her journey as a mother on her social media account.