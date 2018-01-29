Khloe Kardashian Asks For 'Some Boundaries' From Paparazzi While She's Pregnant
Soon-to-be first-time mom, Khloe Kardashian, recently addressed the entertainment press and paparazzi to request for "some boundaries" while she is pregnant.
While the members of her family do not typically complain to the public about the paparazzi's manner of coverage, Kardashian decided that her pregnancy was one condition that relentless cameramen and photographers might have to consider.
In a series of tweets dated Jan. 28, Kardashian said: "Really wish paparazzi would understand how hard flying is on my body right now. It's the only time I feel incredibly exhausted, swollen and nauseous. Screaming rude things and taking my picture when I already feel like crap I can really do without. At least be [quiet] if you must."
"I love you guys! I know it comes with the territory and I hate when people complain about stuff like that. But while I'm pregnant I would love some boundaries with the paparazzi. I know it won't happen but here's to putting it in the universe," the Good American co-founder continued.
Kardashian then wished everyone a happy Sunday.
Needless to say, Kardashian and the rest of her family are some of the most followed celebrities by paparazzi wherever they go around the world. Their show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is one of the pioneers of the breed of reality shows that many fans know today.
However, their fame comes with a price. It is almost impossible for them to have a peaceful stroll inside airports or along the streets. In fact, her sister, Kim Kardashian West, had a very simple wish for her 37th birthday last year and that was to be able to go on a grocery shopping trip unbothered.
Meanwhile, Kardashian's request to have slightly peaceful airport travels gathered support from fans and even some people working in entertainment media. Caitlyn Becker of The Blast replied to Kardashian's social media post and said that the way the paparazzi treated the latter during her pregnancy was one of the reasons why the press was getting "a bad rep."
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Kardashian confirmed she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were having a baby through social media several days before Christmas. She also shared that she was now in her seventh month of pregnancy. The "Revenge Body" host has yet to reveal if they are having a boy or a girl.