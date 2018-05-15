Khloe Kardashian Chooses Forgiveness for Daughter True's Sake

Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian Featured in the image is reality star Khloe Kardashian

New mom Khloe Kardashian seemed to have chosen to value her family more instead of condemning her baby daddy Tristan Thompson amidst his rumored infidelity.

In her blog post that was exclusively released through her own app, the 33-year-old TV personality and entrepreneur seemed to have shared the reason why she opted to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward even after several photos and videos of him flirting with other women emerged before she gave birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12.

The post, titled "My Wish For All Of My Siblings," mentioned her prayers for all her sisters and her brother Rob. She opened it with her wish for them to find ultimate happiness in everything that they do, then she wrote something that seemed to be her answer to the questions why she chose to have a complete family at the moment.

"Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness. Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us," the "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian" host stated.

This could mean that she was seriously thinking of her one-month-old daughter in all her major decisions in life.

A source also told Us Weekly that Khloe opted to forgive the father of her daughter because she could have seen how sorry he was for his mistakes.

"Khloé has completely forgiven Tristan for cheating on her, and it really wasn't hard for her to do because he literally broke down crying in her hospital room after she had given birth to True," the source stated. "Tristan was absolutely devastated that he had hurt and betrayed Khloé. Adding to the grief, was of course the timing of when it all came out, the days before she gave birth," the insider added.

The source also claimed that the first-time mom was a strong believer that everything happens for a reason, yet she is very much in love with Thompson. The professional basketball player was also reportedly relieved that he got caught since it could give him the opportunity to correct his mistakes.

Thompson reportedly explained to the reality star that he felt pressured to hook up with women who throw themselves at him since there is an unspoken rule in the NBA that basketball players can flirt with any woman on the road. The source also added that he promised Khloe that he will never cheat on her ever again.

Khloe also reportedly chose to enjoy her first Mother's Day celebration with her daughter and Thompson in their home in Cleveland even if her famous family is far from her.

The model, socialite, and businesswoman shared some of the gifts that she received for Mother's Day, including a couple of flower arrangements that spelled the word "Mom" and a set of balloons that spelled her nickname "Koko."

A source reportedly told People that Khloe has to spend the special occasion without her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian-West, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, and only brother Rob Kardashian, because they were not happy with her decision to stay with Thompson.

However, Khloe's heart seemed to be filled with happiness because of her little girl despite the rumored friction in her family.