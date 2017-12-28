Khloe Kardashian Confirms Baby's Birth Date

REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes Khloe Kardashian walks past photographers in Paris May 20, 2014.

After months of speculation and rumours on the pregnancy of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" celebrity Khloe Kardashian, she has finally confirmed that her and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson is expecting a new addition to the family. Furthermore, Kardashian has also revealed her due date.

According to reports, Kardashian revealed the truth about her pregnancy on social media last week. The expecting mother expressed much love and appreciation for her family as well as for Thompson, who have supported her throughout the journey. The message was accompanied by a picture of her baby bump that she and Thompson appeared to be cradling. A few days later, the celebrity attended a Christmas party and again took to social media to show off her new baby bump clad in a sparkly dress to compliment the holidays.

Fans have since flooded her accounts with congratulatory and well-meaning wishes, but reports indicate that another fan took the liberty of asking Kardashian the one question that many were curious about. Asked about how far along in the pregnancy she was, Kardashian posted her answer on Twitter and revealed that she will be six months in by next week. Fans have taken the liberty of computing her due date and it puts the birth date of the highly anticipated addition to the family sometime in the last week of March or in the first week of April.

Despite Kardashian's honesty over the past few weeks, another member of the family has remained secretive. Kylie Jenner was expected to reveal the truth about the rumours of her own pregnancy at the same time that Kardashian did, but the star has neither confirmed or denied the speculations. However, fans are expecting to receive more information as the new year approaches. In the meantime, Kardashian is currently posting religious updates on her pregnancy in her social media accounts.