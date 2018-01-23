Khloe Kardashian Files For Own Make-up Line Trademark

Reuters/Danny Moloshok 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star Khloe Kardashian

Despite her pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian appears to be joining her sisters in the cosmetics business by creating her own make-up line.

TMZ reported that the 33-year-old reality star and entrepreneur applied to trademark two make- cosmetic lines that she might start selling soon. One is reportedly called the "KOKO Kollection by Khloe Kardashian" and the other one is named "KOKO Kollection."

The report did not mention the exact products that the pregnant reality star is planning to sell soon. Yet her trademark application reportedly covers a wide range of make-up products.

The news came out after her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian also applied for the trademark for her own make-up line which she will call "Kourt" and "2Die4Kourt." This means that they are following the footsteps of their other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Their youngest sister Kylie Jenner has a highly-successful Kylie Cosmetics line that sells lip kits, then their older sister Kim Kardashian-West came up with her own direct-to-consumer make-up line KKW Beauty and fragrance line KKW Fragrance where the perfumes called Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus, and Crystal Gardenia Oud managed to sell out in less than a week.

Aside from her planned make-up line, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is also busy waiting for the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Currently on her third trimester, Kardashian admitted in an interview with Us Weekly that she is now uncomfortable with her body. It's hard for me to breathe right now. I'm gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible," she stated. "The baby is on all my organs so I get out of breath just from walking."

She also said that she might likely name her baby Tristan Jr. if it will be a boy, but she still has no idea what to name it if it will be a girl.