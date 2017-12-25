Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Baby Bump at Family Christmas Celebration

(Photo: Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian) Featured in the image is reality star Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian recently stunned in a sparkling outfit as she cradled her baby bump during a family Christmas party.

The soon-to-be mom rang in the holidays with her famed family, striking a pose with elder sister Kim Kardashian West on Snapchat. In the video, Kim showed Khloe's growing baby bump to her followers. "I know what you all really want to see," Kim said before panning the camera to Khloe's tummy. No sign of Kylie Jenner, who is also reportedly pregnant, in the lavish event.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old confirmed via Instagram that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The blonde beauty then made her first public appearance since the announcement on Saturday, as she was spotted at LAX.

Later that day, the "Revenge Body" host was photographed shopping at Polacheck's Jewelers in Calabasas, California. She hid her baby bump under a dark hoodie and shearling jacket, matched with black leggings and gray sneakers.

A source told Us Weekly last week that Khloe seems to be having a relatively smooth pregnancy journey. "Khloe has not had any morning sickness or had any less than pleasant pregnancy symptoms," said an insider.

Aside from welcoming a new baby next year, Khloe and Tristan are reportedly planning on buying a new house in Los Angeles. The NBA star is said to be in the process of house hunting as he and his girlfriend prepare for the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

"Tristan is house shopping and renting a house. [Khloe] loves her house but they might get a bigger house together," added a source. "Khloe doesn't necessarily want to get rid of her house though so he might move into her house. They're figuring it out but they are open to her buying another house but it will be in Calabasas."