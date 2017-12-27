Khloe Kardashian News: How Much Is Reality Star's Net Worth?

(Photo: Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian) Featured in the image is reality star Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is undoubtedly the most popular family on TV right now. Khloe Kardashian recently made headlines when she announced she's expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Net Worth

Khloe is part of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" series as an executive producer and main cast member. She is reportedly worth a reported $40 million. Aside from being a reality star, the youngest Kardashian sister hosts her own E! series, "Revenge Body," and co-founded the popular denim brand Good American.

With a baby on the way for Kardashian and Thompson, fans can expect the couple to tie the knot soon. The "Revenge Body" host's potential marriage with the Cleveland Cavaliers player will certainly offer a significant boost to her already-gigantic net worth.

New Baby

Last week, Kardashian surprised fans when she posted a photo of her growing baby bump for the first time. She confirmed that she is pregnant with her first baby, along with a lengthy message expressing gratitude to her loved ones and fans.

"My greatest dream realized!' We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along," she wrote in the caption. "He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"

The TV star added, "Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately."

Background

Born June 27, 1984, Kardashian is the third daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. She is best known for being a reality star, socialite, model and businesswoman. The soon-to-be mom first rose to popularity with her family when their hit reality show debuted in 2007.



Throughout the program's run, Kardashian also appeared in spinoffs such as "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami" and "Khloe & Lamar." She also had her own talk show "Kocktails With Khloe" but it got canceled in 2016.