Khloe Kardashian News: Reality Star Finally Reveals Pregnancy

Fans of the Kardashian clan are wondering if Khloe Kardashian is already engaged or even married after spotted wearing diamond rings on her commitment finger. Meanwhile, Khloe has also confirmed the long-running rumors of her pregnancy.

There are speculations that Khloe is already engaged — or even married — with beau Tristan Thompson after fans took notice of the diamond rings on her left index finger on her pregnancy reveal photo on Instagram.

However, Entertainment Tonight confirmed with a source that Khloe is not yet tied down.

"The rumors spread are made up and false. Khloe is in a committed relationship and very much in love, but they are not married," the source claims.

As for the two diamond rings that Khloe was wearing on the photo, this isn't the first time the "Revenge Body" showrunner was seen with sparkling jewelry on her commitment finger.

Khloe attended the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City last May with diamond bands on her left index finger, while she also sported a similar ring on the same spot during the launch of Good American at the New York branch of Bloomingdale's last October.

Meanwhile, fans no longer need to speculate on whether Khloe is pregnant since she's already confirmed it herself.

On her announcement post, Khloe offered thanks to God and to her partner Tristan.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. ... I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," the reality star said.

Khloe then thanked Tristan for treating her "like a Queen," and most of all, for making her a mother.

"I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! ... You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned!" Khloe added.