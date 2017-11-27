Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy News: Kris Jenner Confirms Rumors in 'KUWTK' Special? Official Announcement Expected Next Month

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Khloe Kardashian at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California in November 23, 2014.

Khloe Kardashian made sure not to address the pregnancy rumors attached to her, but it looks there is no point for the radio silence anymore as her mother Kris Jenner may have let the cat out of the bag.

In a holiday special for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the momager said she had a lot to be thankful for including a number of new little ones in the family.

I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it's like a faucet that we turned on that won't turn off. The fact that I have all these grandchildren. It's been the most amazing journey to watch your kids — because it's truly the meaning of just life.

At the moment, only Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are confirmed to welcome a new baby via their surrogate. Her remarks suggests that there will be more little bundles of joy on the way, which seems to hint that Khloe too is pregnant, as reports suggested, as well as Kylie Jenner.

It is to be pointed out that in the holiday special, Khloe showed no baby bump during her screen time although Us Weekly believes that it is just a strategically placed apron that made this happen. Kylie, on the other hand, was there, but she was not shown on camera.

Meanwhile, it could be that the Kardashian-Jenner brood is getting ready to make the big announcement anyway, which is why Kris made this hint already.

Sadie Gennis of TV Guide, who put together a speculative timeline on when they will confirm their pregnancies based on the shooting schedules for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," came to the conclusion that Khloe will confirm her pregnancy either during the Dec. 10 episode of the one on Dec. 17.

Whether Khloe or Kylie will finally be moms, it looks like it won't be long before fans find out.