Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy News: Reality Star Shows Off Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian looks glowing as she shows off her 31-week-old baby bump.

The 33-year-old soon-to-be mother showcased her growing baby bump in an Instagram photo, where she is wearing a tight white dress. "With great love," she captioned the photo.

This is in great contrast to her prior post, which shows her, also wearing a white tight overall, but taken way before she got pregnant. "Old pics," she wrote. "But I'm loving My Revenge Body looks on tonight's episode!! Hi old body. I'll see you very soon! I promise."

Kardashian is 31 weeks along with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. With 40 weeks as the general full term, she is expected to give birth in late April.

In a preview for Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star revealed the woes of pregnancy. "Literally, I like can't walk," she told her sisters in the clip. Her older sister, mother-of-three Kourtney Kardashian, responded with, "Can you text your doctor right now?"

The next shot shows Khloe lying down for a sonogram at her doctor's clinic. This definitely puts fans in suspense mode as the family has a history of complicated pregnancies.

There is a reason Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West decided to have their third baby, Chicago, who was born on Jan. 15, via surrogate. Kim suffered from preeclampsia, which causes high blood pressure, while carrying daughter North. While carrying son Saint, she had a placenta accreta, or blood vessels that grow deeply into the uterine wall.

It looks like Khloe is so far having a healthy pregnancy. On Saturday, she made her first public appearance with her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend after announcing her baby news. The two went together at the Klutch Sports Group's The Game Is Everything dinner to kick off the NBA All-Star weekend.

The couple posed for the cameras while at the restaurant, with Thompson happily cradling Khloe's baby bump. They attended the event in coordinating all-black outfits.

Khloe first announced that she is pregnant back in December, when she said, "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" on Instagram.