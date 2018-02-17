Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy News: Shares Info on Intimacy During Pregnancy

REUTERS/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Television personalities Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in attendance as the Houston Rockets play against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 8, 2015

American reality television star and businesswoman Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about the questions that she has been receiving from her fans about her intimate physical relations with her boyfriend while she is pregnant.

Kardashian was gracious enough to answer her fans' questions through her own social media app, khloewithak.com, wherein she shared her sex life with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who plays the center position for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Kardashian stated that the physical act of love between her and Thompson was quite normal in the first few months, but then changed as her baby bump increased in size. As the weeks passed, she admitted that the experience then turned to be "uncomfortable" and "limiting." These obstacles render Kardashian to become conscious of herself at times.

Fortunately, she also affirmed that Thompson respects the difficulty that she is going through, and that he never made her feel insecure about the obstacles that they encountered during her third trimester. Furthermore, she also recognized that men may also experience some discomfort while they make love to their pregnant wives.

As of now, it appears that Kardashian is quite happy with Thompson, and has previously alluded that he is the person that she wants to settle down with. Kardashian believes this is because the two share a lot of common core beliefs, which is a big factor in her decision to be with the 26-year-old basketball star.

Kardashian is widely known for her propensity to be quite candid during interviews, and has rarely shied away from otherwise private and personal questions. In the past, she even discussed the appearance of her vagina, as well as the time when she lost her virginity during an interview with Howard Stern on his radio talk show back in 2016.

The rough estimate of Kardashian's due date is sometime during late April this year.