Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy News: Soon to Have a Baby Girl

American reality television star and businesswoman Khloe Kardashian has recently confirmed that she is due to have a baby girl.

As reported by E! News, the information was revealed in the season finale of the reality television hit show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," wherein Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson found out the sex of the baby through a phone call made by Kylie Jenner. Kylie received the information regarding the baby's sex from Khloe's doctor.

When Kylie spoke with Khloe about the baby's gender, Khloe was initially in disbelief, exclaiming to Kylie, "You're lying!" As it turns out, Khloe felt all along that she is carrying a baby boy, and appeared momentarily disappointed by the news. In fact, Khloe called her mother, Kris Jenner, after hearing the news, and expressed that she was "hoping Kylie's gonna say she's lying and like I'm really having a boy."

On her official site, khloewithak.com, Khloe then shared an interview last Sunday, March 4, that she is incredibly happy that she is about to add another girl, the third one in this year alone, to the growing Kardashian family. During the interview, Khloe stated that she wants for her daughter to be able to speak multiple languages and have a knack for singing.

On top of that, Khloe also stated that she will not be allowing her daughter to watch her reality television show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" until she is a teenager.

Furthermore, she is overjoyed to share the big news to her fans and followers. The news regarding Khloe's upcoming baby follows the recent births of her sisters Kim and Kylie, who respectively had Chicago West and Stormi Webster. Khloe stated in a tweet that she is looking forward to Chicago, Stormi, and her daughter being "best friends." She did not forget to thank God for the blessing.