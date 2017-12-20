Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors: Pregnancy Pillow Sparks New Baby Speculation

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian as she attends the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 23, 2014.

Fans are one thing, Kardashian is definitely something else. Eagle-eyed Snapchat followers of Khloe Kardashian have rekindled rumours of the reality star's pregnancy after they spied what appears to be a pillow used by people who are expecting, reflected from her sunglasses!

The Snap was taken as part of a collaboration with Diff Eyewear. While people certainly talked about the shoot, they did so for very, very different reasons.

The 33-year old Khloe reportedly owns a U-shaped pillow as evidenced by a recent Snapchat post showing its reflection on the sunglasses she is wearing. While the pillow might seem like weak evidence, the fact that such pillows are often used by pregnant women says otherwise.

Back in September, numerous reports suggesting Khloe was expecting a child with boyfriend Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. While the rumour eventually died down, it didn't stop fans from soaking up any hint that could point to a baby Kardashian. That means scrutiny of every piece of information shared on social media is a given, though that will hardly be of any concern to the family that was basked in the limelight on a daily basis.

According to E!, a source close to the Kardashian family said that Khloe "is so happy," although she has yet to confirm the baby news herself. Of course, sightings of the reality star have been scarce in recent months suggesting that she's probably hiding something.

Since starting her relationship with Thompson in Sept. 2016, Khloe has been spending a lot of her time in Ohio. Who knows, maybe she has been stocking up U-shaped pillows in preparation for a baby.

Of course, at this moment, all this talk of the baby is just speculation and until the Kardashian-Jenner family comes out with an official announcement, any news regarding Khloe's pregnancy should be taken with a grain of salt.