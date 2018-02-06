Khloe Kardashian Reveals Struggles With Insomnia and Paparazzi During Pregnancy

Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian Featured in the image is reality star Khloe Kardashian

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian opened up about being sleep-deprived and stressed from rowdy paparazzi in her journey to motherhood.

The Good American business mogul has been very open about her pregnancy since she first confirmed the news in December. While Khloe has been sharing a lot of positive things about her pregnancy, not all her experiences are as pleasant.

Recently, Khloe posted a screenshot from the pregnancy app, What To Expect, of a tip about insomnia on Twitter.

"Insomnia affects a whopping 78% of pregnant women. So you may be sleep-deprived, but you're not alone," the screenshot reads.

Khloe captioned that these are things about pregnancy that no one really talks about, but she'll be fine with the no-sleeping part. And even though Khloe will lose hours of sleep, she still feels thrilled for the day that she can hold her baby in her arms.

"I am so excited to meet our little love bug," Khloe's post read.

Meanwhile, Khloe also addressed the paparazzi that have been following her around during her time of pregnancy. In a previous post, Khloe spoke out to the press regarding an incident where she felt harassed by their attention.

"Really wish paparazzi would understand how hard flying is on my body right now. It's the only time I feel incredibly exhausted, swollen and nauseous. Screaming rude things and taking my picture when I already feel like crap I can really do without. At least be quite if you must," her post stated.

While Khloe waits out a few more months to meet her little one, she congratulated sister Kylie Jenner for giving birth to a baby girl. Khloe posted a photo of the baby and Kylie on Instagram, both posing with their baby bumps out.

"Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me," Khloe said in her post.