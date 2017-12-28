Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Her and Kylie Jenner From the Annual Kardashian Christmas Bash

Instagram/kyliejenner Khloe Kardashian shares snapshots with Kylie Jenner from Christmas bash.

Khloe Kardashian shared a snapshot of her with Kylie Jenner having fun at the annual Kardashian Christmas bash.

Followers of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" thought that Kylie Jenner, who has been reported to be pregnant for several months now, skipped the annual family Christmas party the other night at Kris Jenner's home.

The speculations have been confirmed wrong now that Khloe, pioneer of the Good American brand, shared a snapshot of her and sister Kylie from the Kardashian family Christmas bash.

Khloe shared two black and white photos of her and Kylie from the photo booth with the featured words, "Better Not Pout," on her Snapchat account, E! News reports. In the photos, Kylie was wearing a leather jacket with a pearl necklace.

Since reports of Kylie's pregnancy, the "Life of Kylie" reality star has kept away from the media and has refrained from sharing photos of herself as well as appearing in her family's photos.

Kylie didn't also appear in any of the photos from the Kardashian holiday card series, even on the final shot that was shared on Christmas day itself.

It's possible that there are versions of the Christmas card photos where Kylie was included, but the family might be choosing not to share them yet until the "Kylie Cosmetics" pioneer has confirmed the reports of her pregnancy.

Another possibility why Kylie wasn't in the Christmas card photos is that there was simply a conflict of schedules, according to Vogue, because she wasn't the only one who was missing in action from the series of snapshots.

Fans are eager to hear from Kylie herself whether she is pregnant and when she will be due, especially since Khloe confirmed hers just last week on Instagram.

Hopefully, Kylie reveals her pregnancy when "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" returns on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. EST on E!