Khloe Kardashian Showcases Baby Bump at KKW Fragrance Debut

(Photo: Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian) Featured in the image is reality star Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian recently showed off her burgeoning baby bump while attending the KKW Fragrance launch.

The reality star attended her sister Kim Kardashian-West's event Tuesday night wearing a figure-hugging ensemble that highlighted her small baby bump. A private dinner was organized by Violet Grey to celebrate the new Crystal Gardenia scent from the KKW Fragrance line. Kardashian wore a black top and spandex shorts, matched with fishnet stockings and a dark blazer.

As previously reported, the "Revenge Body" host is expecting her first child with beau Tristan Thompson. She is due to give birth in February 2018, but they have yet to officially confirm the pregnancy. Kardashian-West is also expecting her third child via surrogate, while their younger sister Kendall Jenner is pregnant with her first child as well.

E! Network has released a new promo for the upcoming "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Christmas special next month. In the promo, the Good American co-founder offered a glimpse at her baby bump during a baking competition with her mom, Kris Jenner.

Despite wearing a baggy apron, a hint of Kardashian's baby bump can still be seen in the clip. It is the first time she has shown her baby bump on TV. The rest of the scenes show the other sisters doing different Christmas activities. Kardashian-West warns her sisters and mother not to copy her creative ideas for this year's holiday.

Thanksgiving is just a week away and Kardashian recently said she will be hosting the holiday in Cleveland for the second year in a row. "Last year was the first time I did it completely on my own and I was really proud of myself for accomplishing it all," Kardashian shared. "I did it! And seeing everybody go back for seconds made me even happier! It lets you know they really like the food."