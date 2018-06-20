Khloe Kardashian Slams Ridiculous Post-Partum Diet Report

Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian Featured in the image is reality star Khloe Kardashian

New mom Khloe Kardashian debunked rumors that she already lost a lot of weight two months after giving birth to baby True due to an extreme diet.

On Twitter, the reality show star and entrepreneur revealed that she does not like reports that are circulating about her tremendous weight loss in a short span of time due to "ridiculous diets."

According to Kardashian, the reports could have a dangerous implication for her followers. "It's really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food," she wrote in her post.

She also said that while dieting can make someone lose weight, the result does not really last for long. "I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individuals own rhythm of life. There's no one size fits all when health and fitness," Kardashian also stated.

The 33-year-old Good American Jeans mogul previously shared on Instagram that she already began her post-partum workout routine six weeks after she gave birth to her first daughter with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

She also told her fans through her app and website that she was really excited to go back to the gym after she gave birth to True since she missed working out while she was pregnant. She also claimed that a good gym session clears her mind.

"On that first day back, it felt so good to sweat again. Not going to lie, it's a struggle to get back into the groove. Mentally, I'm strong but physically, it's just not the same. But every day, I'm one step closer, baby!" she also said.

At the moment, Kardashian is back in Los Angeles with her daughter to spend time with her famous family. Thompson was also spotted hanging out with her in California despite the cheating allegations that surfaced days before she gave birth.