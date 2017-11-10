Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Covering Baby Bump; Scott not Included in Christmas Card

Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian Khloe Kardashian steps out in Los Angles covering her baby bump.

Khloe Kardashian recently went out concealing her baby bump to the public. Meanwhile, the Kardashian family shot their Christmas card without Scott Disick.

The "Good American" clothing line pioneer stepped out to shoot at a gallery in Los Angeles last Wednesday, while hiding her baby bump from the public with big clothing, PEOPLE confirmed.

Khloe was wearing a Victoria Velvet Robe Coat by Juan Carlos Obando to hide her growing belly, while she sported a black top, jeans and a pair of black boots to complete her look underneath.

Since news broke that Khloe is carrying her first child with Tristan Thompson, the "Revenge Body" co-executive producer has transitioned to wearing darker shades and loose clothing to keep her baby bump from becoming visible.

But even though Khloe is still hiding her baby bump, the reality star appears to be excited to have her first child and start a family with beau Tristan.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian clan already had their shoot for their 2017 Christmas card, and Kourntey Kardashian's ex was nowhere near the set.

The Kardashians had their shoot at Milk Studios in Los Angeles last Tuesday, while Scott was hanging out with Sofia Richie at Nobu in Malibu, E! News confirmed.

A source shared that Kourtney decided it was best to not have Scott included in their Christmas card this year.

"Kourtney did not feel that Scott should be included in the family Christmas card this year," the source revealed. Although Kris Jenner always has Scott's back, this time, she didn't work against Kourtney's decision to leave him out of the shoot.

"Kris is always very supportive of Scott, but she also doesn't want to be caught in the middle and wants to respect Kourtney's decisions," added the source.

Those who were spotted at the shoot were Khloe, Kris and her mother MJ, Kylie Jener, Rob Kardashian, Kanye West, North and Saint West, Dream Kardashian, and all of Scott and Kourtney's kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.